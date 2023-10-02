Lunduke
Comedy • Gaming • News • Science & Tech
The Linux Foundation has practically abandoned Linux
Long Term Linux Kernel support is the latest casualty
Bryan Lunduke
14 hours ago
post photo preview

As we all know, The Linux Foundation has continually lowered its direct support for the Linux Kernel almost every year -- with the quarter-Billion dollar (annual) foundation spending a measly 3.2% of its annual expenditures on Linux.

In fact...

The Foundation that controls Linux spends less on Linux, every year, than they spend on "Blockchain", "Artificial Intelligence", "Compliance Best Practices", and a wide variety of other projects.  Heck, they even make "Vaccine Passports" and a "Metaverse" competitor nowadays.

Linux Foundation Spending, 2022

All of which has prompted many -- including The Lunduke Journal -- to point out that "The Linux Foundation" isn't really about Linux anymore.

And, as if to drive the point home, it has now been announced -- at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit -- that Long Term Support versions of the Linux Kernel will be killed off entirely.

From the Kernel Report presentation by Kernel maintainer (and LWN editor) Jonathan Corbet:

"the six-year update policy is going away. When 4.14 goes out of support… early next year… there will not be another six-year kernel to replace it."

The plan appears to be to stop all support of "Long Term Support" versions of the Linux Kernel.  Effectively dropping the longest amount of time a given Kernel branch is supported from 6 years... down to just 2 years.

At a time when The Linux Foundaiton profits are soaring... support for the core Linux kernel is being scalled back in a highly significant way.

The Lunduke Journal isn't the only publication concerned about this.  This quote from Liam Proven at The Register makes a solid point:

"with big companies from around the world proudly talking about their use of open source and their large-scale adoption of Linux, the core project behind it all, the kernel itself, is under-resourced and under-funded."

Here's the thing:

I don't blame the existing Linux Kernel maintainers for scaling back support for the Linux Kernel.  A great many of them are unpaid and overworked.

If only there were some... I dunno... Foundation... which brings in roughly a quarter of a Billion dollars (that's Billion with a capital B) specifically chartered with supporting the Linux Kernel.  You know... a Foundation with "Linux" right in the name.  That sort of Foundation sure could be useful right about now.

Unfortunately The Linux Foundation is too preoccupied with Blockchains, Vaccine Passports, The Metaverse, Climate Change, and A.I. to spend their money and resources supporting the very project they were created to support.

At this point it is crystal clear: The Linux Foundation has almost completely abandoned Linux.

I know.  That sounds utterly riridulous.  

Because it is.

Alas, that is the state of things. It's not even really up for debate.  It just is what it is.

Now, here's a question worth asking:

If one Foundation has primary control over Linux -- managing the trademark, with the most central kernel figures as employees -- and that Foundation is now primarily about doing anything but Linux... what happens to Linux?

It's worth pondering on.  Because it's happening right now.

community logo
Join the Lunduke Community
To read more articles like this, sign up and join my community today
11
What else you may like…
Videos
Podcasts
Posts
Articles
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
September 22, 2023
"The RSS Feed Returns!" - Lunduke’s Big Tech Show - September 22nd, 2023 - Ep 045

Going forward the video versions of the podcast episodes will (with very few exceptions) be exclusive for subscribers -- and the audio version will be available via the RSS podcast feed free for the whole world to enjoy.

You can find every link for The Lunduke Journal (RSS Podcast Feed, Social Media, the works) right here:

https://lunduke.locals.com/post/4619051/lunduke-journal-link-central-tm

00:09:34
Reply
Live Streamed on September 22, 2023 11:21 AM ET
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
September 22, 2023
OMG IT'S LUNDUKE

If you have difficulties with the Locals stream (they are working on their streaming servers) try one of these:

Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/Lunduke/live

YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@BryanLunduke

01:17:05
Reply
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
September 20, 2023
"The return of RSS" - Lunduke's Big Tech Show - September 20th, 2023 - Ep 045

Yes. This is a video.

Yes. RSS Podcast feed is returning.

Lots of good stuff. This is an episode less about the Tech world... and more about The Lunduke Journal.

Watch. Listen. And enjoy.

00:18:59
Reply
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
September 13, 2023
"Andreas Kling creator of Serenity OS & Ladybird Web Browser" - Lunduke’s Big Tech Show - September 13th, 2023 - Ep 044

This episode is free for all to enjoy and share.

Be sure to subscribe here at Lunduke.Locals.com to get all shows & articles (including interviews with other amazing nerds).

"Andreas Kling creator of Serenity OS & Ladybird Web Browser" - Lunduke’s Big Tech Show - September 13th, 2023 - Ep 044
Reply
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
September 12, 2023
"Talking about building Linux Tycoon 3 for Android & Gameboy" - Lunduke Journal Podcast Special Announcement

I'm ridiculously excited about this. So I had to talk about it.

Here's all the details:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/4568283/linux-tycoon-3-comes-to-android-gameboy-seriously

"Talking about building Linux Tycoon 3 for Android & Gameboy" - Lunduke Journal Podcast Special Announcement
Reply
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
September 04, 2023
"The Art of Making Windows Tolerable with Chris Titus" - Lunduke’s Big Tech Show - September 4th, 2023 - Ep 040

I am joined today by Chris Titus -- Tech YouTube-inator, and software developer -- to talk about his quest to make Microsoft Windows far more enjoyable to use through his "Ultimate Windows Utility". A single application that fixes many of the shortcomings of Windows. Removing telemetry, debloating the system, and other such necessities.

https://christitus.com/

This episode is free for every nerd on Earth -- even those without a subscription to The Lunduke Journal. Feel free to share it with your friends.

"The Art of Making Windows Tolerable with Chris Titus" - Lunduke’s Big Tech Show - September 4th, 2023 - Ep 040
Reply
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
22 hours ago
post photo preview
Reply
Killer_Whale@Killer_Whale
1 hour ago
post photo preview
Reply
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
12 hours ago
post photo preview
Reply
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
17 hours ago
post photo preview
The Best Windows 3.1 Games. Period.
And, no. Solitaire is not included.

Modern versions of Microsoft Windows are, in general, considered to be the de-fact kind of computer gaming.  If a PC game comes out, it runs on Windows.  Sure, many may run on Linux and macOS... but Windows?  Always.

But this wasn't always the case.

During the Windows 3.1 era, MS-DOS was the king of computer games... with people typically exiting Windows entirely, returning to DOS, in order to enjoy the most demanding games of the day.

In fact, when most people think of "Windows 3.1 gaming" the first thing that springs to mind are the likes of Solitaire and Minesweeper.

But I'm here to tell you that Windows 3.1 had some truly fantastic games.  And is, without a doubt, an exceptionally good gaming system in it's own right.

What follows is a list of, what I consider to be, the best games released for Windows 3.1.  In order, from "worst of the best" to "best of the best".

Presenting them here, without commentary.  Simply a visual list comprising some of the best of Windows 3.1 gaming.  And, yes, I missed your favorite.  I did that on purpose.  Just to annoy you.

10) Castle of the Winds

9) Indiana Jones and his Desktop Adventures

8) SimTower

7) Incredible Machine 2

6) Quest for Glory 4

5) Colonization

4) Myst

3) SimCity 2000

2) Space Quest 4

1) Civilization II

Take a gander of that list of games.  Soak it all in.  Some of the best adventure, strategy, and puzzle games ever created.

Any operating system that can boast all of these is one heck of a solid gaming platform in my book.

BONUS PICK: The Microsoft Entertainment Pack

While none of the games included in "The Microsoft Entertainment Pack" are, individually, worthy of being included in this list... it would be a travesty to not not talk about this weird set of releases from Microsoft.

Back in 1990, people did not tend to think of Windows (then at version 3.0) as a true "home operating system" -- it was viewed more as a business system.  For obvious reasons, Microsoft wanted to change this.

As such, the project (which the Entertainment Pack was a part of) was launched: to show that Windows was "fun".

Unfortunately there was almost no budget for this small endeavor.  And Microsoft was having difficutly in convincing the major game developers and publisher to bring their titles over to Windows 3.0.

So.  What to do... what to do...

Their solution was to create the "Windows Entertainment Pack" -- a collection of 8 games, developed by Microsoft employees as (mostly) hobby projects, polished up and bundled together as one release.  With each employee, who contributed a game, compensated with 10 shares of MSFT stock (because, again, they had almost no budget for this work at all).

Over the following two years, Microsoft would release a total of 4 Entertainment Packs, with some games that are now considered classic Windows games.  Including Minesweeper, SkiFree, FreeCell, and a ton of others.

Fun fact: The Windows Entertainment Packs were, intentionally, shipped with no copy protection scheme of any kind.  This made it easy for people to make copies of the games for friends.  The whole point was to encourage the public to accept Windows as a gaming platform, right?  So the more copies in circulation, the better!

Just the same, these Entertainment Packs would sell over half a million copies by 1992.

Read full Article
Reply
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
September 27, 2023
Bad day for Lunduke, how to help

Today… is not a good day. To put it mildly. Dealing with an emergency. It’s going to slow down publishing over the next couple days.

I’m not ready to talk about it. I know that’s pretty vague and cryptic — just how it is. Suffice to say, I’m a wreck. Whole world is spinning. When I’m ready to talk about it, I will.

And, as is the way with such things, I need to raise some funds to deal with all of this.

I don’t like asking for straight-up donations. So I’m going to do something I did not want or plan to do… going to have a sale. Just as long as is needed to weather this storm.

Here’s the deal: We’re going to do a Pay-What-You-Want sale.

  • Pay anything over $50 and you get a Triple Pass

  • Pay anything over $100 and you get a Lifetime Subscription

What is the Triple Pass?

It is a yearly subscription to all three sites in the Lunduke Journal family:

The Lifetime Subscription is exactly the same as the Triple Pass… except it lasts forever.

How to get a Triple Pass.

  1. Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support.

  2. Click "Subscribe".

  3. Enter any amount over $50 in the editable field.

  4. Lunduke will then grant you full access across all three sites (may take a couple hours depending on time of day).

How to get a Lifetime Subscription.

  1. Go to Lunduke.Locals.com/support.

  2. Click "Give Once".

  3. Enter any amount over $100 in the editable field.

  4. Lunduke will then grant you full, lifetime access across all three sites (may take a couple hours depending on time of day).

This sale will only last as long as necessary, and not a moment longer. I will make a post when it’s done.

I deeply appreciate the support and friendship of all of you amazing nerds. Many of you have already expressed your thoughts and prayers and they mean a great deal. I could sure use ‘em.

-Lunduke

Read full Article
Reply
Bryan Lunduke@Lunduke
September 25, 2023
post photo preview
The Great uConsole Giveaway
How would you use this Linux-powered handheld computer?

The uConsole, from ClockworkPi, is one of the most enticing computers I have seen in years.

A complete handheld computer, complete with a physical keyboard, roughly the size of a very large PDA.  Running Linux.

Want one?  Because The Lunduke Journal is giving one away (thanks to the generous nerds at Clockwork).

The Specs!

Here's the specs of the uConsole we will be giving away:

  • Black case
  • Raspberry Pi CM4 - ARM64-bit Quad-core Cortex-A72 at 1.5 GHz
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • Full physical keyboard
  • 4G Modem Module
  • WIFI (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 5.0

And here's what she looks like:

It's pretty fantastic.  See the uConsole site for all of the additional details.

How can you win this uConsole

We're going to make this giveaway incredibly simple:

  1. Write a comment, at the bottom of this article, that makes the case for why you need this uConsole.
  2. Lunduke will pick the winner based entirely on those comments.

That's it.  Simple, right?

Your reason for needing this particular uConsole could be just about anything:

  • A cool project you plan to do with it.
  • How you'll use it in your everyday life.
  • What emulator, game, or software you'll run on it.
  • Something funny, serious, quirky, or practical.

There's no telling what comment Lunduke will pick -- or why!  Maybe nostalgia and sappiness will tug at his heartstrings!  Maybe a ridiculous idea for how it will be used will make him laugh!  Who knows!  Lunduke's a loose cannon!

The winner will be chosen when the uConsole unit is ready to ship out to the winner.  You've got at least a week (possibly longer).  So take you're time.  Think of a reason that's really good.

Cool, right?
Read full Article
Reply
See More
Available on mobile and TV devices
google store google store app store app store
google store google store app tv store app tv store amazon store amazon store roku store roku store
Powered by Locals